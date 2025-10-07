HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Antidiabetic, Cardiac, Respiratory Therapies Led Pharma Growth

Tue, 07 October 2025
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) posted steady growth in September, with total sales reaching Rs 20,886 crore, marking a 7.3 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, according to data released by Pharmarack.

Therapies such as antidiabetic, cardiac, and respiratory segments led the growth momentum.

Cardiac medicines recorded a 13 per cent value growth reaching Rs 2,762 crore, while antidiabetic drugs grew 10 per cent in volume reaching Rs 1,889 crore, reflecting strong demand for chronic care therapies.

Respiratory treatments stood out with a 15.3 per cent increase in units sold reaching Rs 1,703 crore, highlighting the rising need for inhalers and related medicines.

Other therapy segments also contributed positively to market performance. Anti-neoplastics showed 16 per cent volume growth, urology medicines grew over 14 per cent, and vaccines registered a 12.3 per cent increase in volumes reaching Rs 511 crore, Rs 371 crore and Rs 203 crore respectively.

This reflects a steady expansion across specialty and preventive therapies.

Segments like gastro-intestinal and analgesics experienced modest volume declines, though overall value growth remained positive, driven largely by pricing and premium products.

Among corporates, Sun Pharma led the market with an 8.4 per cent share and 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by Abbott, Mankind, Cipla, and Alkem, which also posted growth of 3.7 per cent, 4.7 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

Among the top 20 corporates, most reported double-digit growth in value, despite mixed volume trends.

Among brands, GSK's Augmentin led the market with sales of Rs 855 crore, followed closely by USV's Glycomet GP at Rs 836 crore and Cipla's Foracort at Rs 813 crore. Alkem's PAN and PAN D, Abbott's Mixtard and Thyronorm, and Himalaya's LIV.52 also featured among the top performers, reflecting strong brand recall and therapeutic demand.

-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

LIVE! Folk singer taking selfie with PM may contest Bihar polls

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

'Doctor said, I will not treat a Muslim woman'

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a Muslim woman alleged that a doctor at the district hospital refused to treat her on religious grounds. Hospital authorities deny the accusation, and an inquiry is underway. The...

India accuses Pakistan of 'systematic genocide' at UNSC

In a strong retort against Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council, India on Monday said its neighbour as a country that 'bombs its own people' and conducts 'systematic genocide'.

How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor

'Threat assessment, intelligence analysis, (battlefield) situation review -- what has transpired in the last three hours -- was conducted with the help of AI.'

