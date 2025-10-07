Akshay Kumar asks Fadnavis how he eats oranges





Lauding the city's infrastructure, Kumar requested Fadnavis to give a full-fledged makeover to the Film City, also known as Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, in suburban Goregaon. It was established by the Maharashtra state government in 1977.





To this, Fadnavis said, "I've a regret that during my tenure between 2014 and 2019, it was my wish to develop the Film City into a vibrant international ecosystem."





"We did a lot of planning, designing, and also spoke to a lot of people from the film fraternity, but we couldn't execute it due to various reasons. There are two-three projects that I couldn't execute it (then) and this is one of them," he added.





Fadnavis said he is focused on transforming the Film City into a world-class film ecosystem. "Filmmaking is changing a lot due to VFX, we've seen massive changes in terms of post-production and editing, we've seen how locations are recreated anywhere with the help of green screen. We've to make an ecosystem for all this. Within a year we will start the transformation and in four years we will transform it," he said.





"All the old classic films were being shot here but today films are shot at various locations. We want to transform the Film City completely and in a year's time we will start (work), he added.





Kumar said he has been a fan of Marathi cinema and inquired about the Maharashtra government's plans to further promote it, to which Fadnavis replied that his government will make efforts to attract the attention of the Gen Z audience to Marathi films. Marathi films are powerful because of Marathi theatre, which has been so innovative. The Marathi speaking audience is vibrant and the Marathi plays often run housefull, and we see all of that reflecting in Marathi films. For instance, movies like Natsamrat', Dashavatar', and even Gen Z are liking all of these (films) and they are connected to Marathi films.





"As a government, we will do whatever we can to boost the Marathi industry and it's a good suggestion to foster a strong connection with the Gen Z audience, the minister said.





This marks the second time Kumar has interviewed a political leader, the first being Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, ahead of the general elections.





At the time, the actor was trolled for asking PM Modi on how he likes to eat mangoes.





Recalling the incident, Akshay said, "Sir, maine unse (Modi) ek question kiya tha ke aap aam kaise khante hain?' Toh logon ne mazak udaya tha. Lekin sir main nahi sudhrunga. (Sir, I had once asked him (PM Modi) a question -- How do you eat a mango?' People made fun of me for that. But sir, I'm not going to change."





He then asked Fadnavis if he liked oranges, to which the Maharashtra Chief Minister replied in the affirmative.





The Bollywood superstar then asked if he likes to peel them or drink orange juice.





Fadnavis said he enjoys eating oranges by cutting them in half, sprinkling a bit of salt, and savouring them much like one would eat a mango. -- PTI

Kumar was in a free-wheeling conversation with Fadnavis at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai where the two discussed a range of things, from important topical subjects such as 'what steps can government take to popularise Marathi cinema', to the the personal ones like the CM's 'favourite Hindi film' and even his 'preferred way to eat oranges'.