Wangchuk arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, police, jail

Mon, 06 October 2025
10:58
Kapil Sibal and his team is handling the case pro bono
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, Superintendent of Police Jodhpur Central jail on a plea of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release. 

The court posts the matter for hearing on October 14. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, says the grounds of detention have not been supplied to the family. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says the grounds of detention have already been served to the detainee, and he will examine serving a copy of the grounds to his wife.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. 

TOP STORIES

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly elections on Monday. The announcement will be made at a press conference at 4 pm.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed in Madhya Pradesh to investigate the deaths of 14 children in Chhindwara, suspected to be linked to a toxic cough syrup. The investigation includes arrests, exhumations, and a ban on the...

Six critical patients were killed in a fire at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials stated.

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of 'complete obliteration' if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.

