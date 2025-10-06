Wangchuk arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, police, jail

10:58

Kapil Sibal and his team is handling the case pro bono





The court posts the matter for hearing on October 14. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, says the grounds of detention have not been supplied to the family. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says the grounds of detention have already been served to the detainee, and he will examine serving a copy of the grounds to his wife.





Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, Superintendent of Police Jodhpur Central jail on a plea of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release.