HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
13:41
image
Singer-musician Zubeen Garg died due to drowning while swimming off a Singapore island and not while scuba diving as reported earlier, media reports said Thursday. 

Assam-based Garg, who was in Singapore for the 60th year of India Singapore Diplomatic Relations and to celebrate India ASEAN Year of Tourism, North East India Festival, died on September 19. 

The Singapore Police Force said they have extended a copy of the autopsy report, along with its preliminary findings on Garg's death, to the High Commission of India, upon its request, The Straits Times newspaper reported. 

The Indian High Commission says it has received the report. According to a source, the report says that Garg died due to drowning. 

The SPF had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of the 52-year-old singer. 

"In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner's inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning," the Singapore broadsheet quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation in Singapore, as saying. 

According to the Singapore daily, Ng also said that there is no statutory definition for the term "foul play', but SPF's initial statement could be understood to mean that they do not suspect that Garg was murdered or died as a result of some criminal violence. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal
1st Test Updates: WI bowlers test Rahul, Jaiswal

LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit
LIVE! Delhi: 20k cops deployed on Dussehra ahead of Modi visit

Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath
Op Sindoor wasn't meant to start a war with Pak: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says India achieved all objectives of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that escalating the situation to war with Pakistan was not the aim. He highlighted India's fight against cross-border terrorism and the...

Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief
Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief

He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested
Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested

Two members of a gang allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were arrested after a gunfight in New Delhi. The suspects were taking instructions from foreign-based gangsters and had conducted reconnaissance in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV