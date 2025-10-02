Tirupati temple rakes in Rs 25 cr offerings from devotees during 'Brahmotsavams'

21:49





Addressing a press conference at Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, the chairman said these offerings were dropped by devotees in the 'hundi' (offering box).





"During these eight days of Brahmotsavams (till October 1), 5.8 lakh devotees had the darshan of Srivaru (diety), and the hundi income stood at Rs 25.12 crore," said Naidu.





Listing out other statistics from the annual nine-day spiritual extravaganza, he said 'annaprasadam' (consecrated meals) was served to 26 lakh devotees while more than 2.4 lakh devotees offered their hair to the deity through ritualistic tonsuring.





Naidu said 28 lakh laddus (consecrated sweet) were sold to devotees and 298 troupes from 28 states featuring 6,976 artists performed at the Brahmotsavams.





Further, he said 60 tonne of flowers, four lakh cut flowers and 90,000 seasonal flowers were used to decorate and adorn during Brahmotsavams. -- PTI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman BR Naidu on Thursday said nearly six lakh devotees offered over Rs 25 crore as offerings during the 'Brahmotsavams' until October 1.