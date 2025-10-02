Tata, Airbus To Make H125 Choppers In Karnataka

08:54

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will set up Indias first private sector helicopter final assembly line (FAL) in Vemagal, Karnataka, to manufacture Airbus H125 helicopters, the companies announced on Wednesday.





The project was first unveiled in January 2024, when Airbus and TASL disclosed plans to build an H125 assembly facility in India, without naming the location. Wednesdays announcement finalises Vemagal as the site of the plant.





Deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125 are expected in early 2027, with the helicopters also to be made available for exports in South Asia.





The H125 is the worlds best-selling single-engine helicopter, designed for diverse uses such as passenger transport, emergency medical services, disaster relief, tourism, law enforcement, and aerial work.





Airbus said the this would also be offered to the armed forces in a military variant.





"India is an ideal helicopter country. A 'Made in India helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building," said Jrgen Westermeier, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia.





"Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be the first private sector company in India to build helicopters," Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director of TASL, added. "This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between Tata and Airbus for India."





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard