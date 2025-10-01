Mortar shell defused along LoC in Rajouri

19:22

A live mortar shell was found in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) and was subsequently defused by the experts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.





The shell was noticed by some villagers in an open field at Naka Panjgarian who promptly informed the police and army units deployed in the area, they said.





The officials said the experts of bomb disposal squad later safely defused the mortar shell which was believed to have landed in the village from across the border during cross-border shelling during Operation Sindoor in May. -- PTI