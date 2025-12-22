HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man attacks Christmas carole group in Kerala's Pakakkad

Mon, 22 December 2025
15:49
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carole group in Pudussery in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the carole group comprising children was visiting the houses of the faithful on Sunday night.

The accused was identified as Ashwin Raj.

The police said the incident occurred in an area where the RSS is considered to have a strong presence. 

As per the complaint, the accused confronted the carole group and destroyed their band set and other articles.

"He is already an accused under Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. In the present case, he was booked under multiple sections of the BNS," a police officer said.

BNS Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) were imposed against the accused, police added. -- PTI 

