Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 3' to release in October 2026

14:44

Drishyam 3, featuring Ajay Devgn, is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026, the makers announced.

Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is presented by Star Studio18. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek.





The film features Ajay in the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna.





The makers shared a teaser on Monday as they announced the release date. "#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay. Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026," read the caption.





The story revolves around a cable operator, who uses his knowledge of films to to create an elaborate, foolproof alibi to protect his family after his daughter accidentally kills a man who was blackmailing her.





The first film released in 2015, followed by another installment in 2022.





The franchise is a Hindi version remake of Malayalam originals directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty. -- PTI