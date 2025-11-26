Delhi HC Recognises Birkin Bag...

13:17





Justice Tejas Karia passed the order in a trademark infringement and passing-off suit filed by Hermes International against Indian firm Macky Lifestyle Private Limited. The Paris-based brand had accused the company of advertising lookalike handbags online without authorisation.





The Indian company, in response, had submitted an affidavit, stating that it had neither manufactured nor sold any products resembling Hermes' designs, and had already wound up its business operations.





Following this assurance, the court proceeded to examine Hermes' request to have its marks formally recognised as well-known under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.





To substantiate its claim, Hermes presented extensive documentation, including trademark registrations across multiple jurisdictions, evidence of consistent brand enforcement, and global recognition of the Birkin bag's design in high-fashion publications.





The material averred that the Birkin bag's shape has acquired distinctiveness and international reputation through decades of exclusive association with Hermes.





After reviewing the evidence, Justice Karia noted that Hermes' marks have been recognised by industry groups abroad, along with how the brand has consistently protected its rights in India and other countries, shows that these marks are unique and well-known.





'The plaintiffs'(Hermes') long-standing reputation and consistent use of the subject marks across jurisdictions establish a continuous and significant commercial presence. The documents on record also indicate that the subject marks have been used and promoted for several decades, supported by considerable promotional expenditure and consistent visibility in the fashion industry worldwide,' the order said.





On that basis, the court ruled that the Birkin bag's 3D configuration, the word mark 'Herms', and its stylised forms meet the statutory test under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act to be declared well-known trademarks in India. -- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

