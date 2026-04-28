Kejriwal, Sisodia reach Rajghat amid standoff with HC judge

13:38

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, reached Rajghat to seek Mahatma Gandhi's blessings on Tuesday amid his decision not to appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer and follow the path of Satyagraha.



Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia have written to high court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying they will not pursue their matter in the excise case in her court.



"We respect the judiciary, but due to certain circumstances, we have to do this Satyagrah. I have mentioned all the details in my letter to the high court justice," Kejriwal told reporters at Rajghat.



The AAP chief also posted on X, saying "Today, upon reaching Raj Ghat with Manish and other companions, I paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhiji."



"My only prayer to Bapu is that he forever grant strength to our resolve to walk on the path of 'Satyagraha' shown by him. I have unwavering faith that with Bapu's blessings, we will remain steadfast with complete devotion on this arduous path of Satyagraha," he said in the post in Hindi.



On Monday, the AAP chief had written a letter where he mentioned the principles of Satyagraha and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that his intent is "strengthening of the judiciary and preventing its weakening."



Sisodia on Tuesday also wrote a letter to Justice Sharma, saying that he will also not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court.



"No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children's future is in the hands of Tushar Mehta," Sisodia said, adding that he did not expect justice and there was no path left except Satyagraha.



Alleging conflict of interest, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed in an affidavit that the judge's children are empanelled central government lawyers who receive work through solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the CBI.