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Rohit Pawar links godman Ashok Kharat to Ajit Pawar plane crash

Tue, 28 April 2026
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NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that Nashik-based godman Ashok Kharat is prima facie linked to the fatal plane crash involving his uncle and then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanded his interrogation by the CID.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the CID office in Pune to take stock of the status of the plane crash investigation, he alleged that some occult rituals had been performed outside late Ajit Pawar's house through a small political leader in Baramati.

"A goat was found hanging near Ajitdada's house. Kharat had told a farmer that an attack on the Pawar family could happen in the near future. A small political leader from Baramati used to visit Kharat for rituals and was in contact with leaders close to Ajitdada," he alleged. 

Why was there a sudden increase in transactions in Kharat's account on January 27 and 28? he asked. 

Kharat was arrested in March for allegedly sexually exploiting several women and cheating people. 

"Kharat's involvement appears to be linked to Ajit Pawar's accident, and the CID should investigate him. Kharat had stored some videos for blackmail, while video clips of common women have surfaced," Rohit Pawar added.

On the status of the CID probe, Rohit Pawar said he visited the office to submit "some evidence" regarding the fatal plane crash.  

"It's been three months since the fatal plane crash. The first time we came, Sunil Ramanand (ADG, CID) was present. The second time, some other officers were there. Today, key officials were not present; they had gone to Mumbai for a cricket match," he said. 

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed at Baramati airport on the morning of January 28 while en route from Mumbai to Baramati, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. -- PTI

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