No place safe for druglords: Amit Shah on Dola's extradition

13:03

Salim Dola

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday secured the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in New Delhi.



Calling it zero tolerance against Narco syndicate, the Home Minister said on X, "Under Modi government's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies."



"Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins," Shah said.



Dola (59), alleged to be close aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was detained by the Turkish Intelligence Agency on Saturday, following inputs from India's agencies.



Having a Red Notice against him, he was brought to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.