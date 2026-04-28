HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No place safe for druglords: Amit Shah on Dola's extradition

Tue, 28 April 2026
Share:
13:03
Salim Dola
Salim Dola
In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday secured the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkiye, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in New Delhi.

Calling it zero tolerance against Narco syndicate, the Home Minister said on X, "Under Modi government's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies."

"Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins," Shah said.

Dola (59), alleged to be close aide of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was detained by the Turkish Intelligence Agency on Saturday, following inputs from India's agencies.

Having a Red Notice against him, he was brought to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Early trends show BJP leading in Gujarat local body polls
LIVE! Early trends show BJP leading in Gujarat local body polls

'Lone wolf, ISIS links': Maha ATS on man who stabbed guards
'Lone wolf, ISIS links': Maha ATS on man who stabbed guards

The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari (31), who returned to India from the US in 2020, allegedly asked the security guards their religion after an altercation at an under-construction building in the Mira Road area of Thane, he...

Religious institutions need structure, cannot have anarchy: SC in Sabarimala case
Religious institutions need structure, cannot have anarchy: SC in Sabarimala case

The Supreme Court of India has stated that religious institutions must have structure and norms for their functioning, emphasising that the right to manage a religious institution does not imply an absence of order.

US missile-destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker amid tensions
US missile-destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker amid tensions

The American warship stopped the tanker "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port," according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

Dawood's associate Salim Dola extradited to India from Turkiye
Dawood's associate Salim Dola extradited to India from Turkiye

Salim Dola, a close associate of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim and a key figure in his drug empire, has been deported to India from Istanbul following an intelligence operation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO