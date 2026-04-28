10 pc water cut across Mumbai from May 15 amid drop in lake levels

15:30

Pic: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

With the India meteorological department (IMD) predicting below-normal monsoons this year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent water cut across the city starting May 15.



Speaking to reporters after a pre-monsoon review meeting, BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that the overall stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city stood at 28.35 per cent, which is expected to last till July 6.



She said that the civic body decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut from May 15 amid uncertainty over rains this year, with forecasts indicating below-normal monsoon due to the El Nino phenomenon.



The civic body plans to reserve water stock of 123 million cubic metres from the Bhatsa Dam and 90 million cubic metres from the Upper Vaitarna reservoir, she said.



If the state government permits withdrawal of the reserve stock and the proposed 10 per cent water cut is implemented, the available stock could last till August 17, Bhide said.