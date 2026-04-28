Major fire at Bengaluru warehouse, 50 women safely evacuated

12:45

Representational image





The fire broke out at around 12.50 am (Sunday) at the warehouse in Nandini Layout, which stored banners and LED screens for distribution, they said.



No casualties were reported, the police said.



According to officials, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the PG building and adjoining houses following which around 50 women staying in the PG were safely evacuated.



CCTV footage showed some women jumping down in desperation as thick smoke and fire engulfed the structure.



Following the incident, two vehicles, including a two-wheeler parked in front of the warehouse, were completely gutted.



Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and subsequently, the fire was brought under control, officials said.



A case of accidental fire was registered at Nandini Layout police station and a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind it, the police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Around 50 women were safely evacuated after a major fire broke out at a warehouse in Bengaluru and spread to a four-storey PG accommodation and nearby residential buildings, the police said on Tuesday.