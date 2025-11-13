HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 88.68 against US dollar

Thu, 13 November 2025
19:13
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 6 paise at 88.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as foreign fund outflows and continuous dollar demand from local importers, including oil companies, exerted pressure on the local currency. 

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a tight range, as overnight decline in crude oil prices and renewed optimism over US-India trade talks providing a steady anchor and restricted the downfall. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.66 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 88.63 and a low of 88.73 during the day. 

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.68 (provisional), registering a loss of 6 paise from its previous close. 

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 88.62 against the US dollar. -- PTI

