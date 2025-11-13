Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 88.68 against US dollar

19:13





Forex traders said rupee is trading in a tight range, as overnight decline in crude oil prices and renewed optimism over US-India trade talks providing a steady anchor and restricted the downfall.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.66 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 88.63 and a low of 88.73 during the day.





The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.68 (provisional), registering a loss of 6 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 88.62 against the US dollar. -- PTI

