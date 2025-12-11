HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Dhurandhar', but questions its politics

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
10:58
image
Hrithik Roshan joined the the celebrities who have hailed Dhurandhar, which released in movie theatres last week.

While he praised the Aditya Dhar directorial, Hrithink disagreed with the 'politics' of the film.

'I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's a cinema,' Hrithik posted wrote on Instagram.

'I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from one as a student of cinema. Amazing.'

In another post, Hrithik expressed his anticipation for a sequel: 'Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man.'

'@RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi, what you did was phenomenal... what an ACT, brilliant!! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!'

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP MP accuses TMC MP of using e-cigarette in LS
LIVE! BJP MP accuses TMC MP of using e-cigarette in LS

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand

The owners of a Goa nightclub, where a fire claimed 25 lives, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued at the request of the Indian government.

Jairam gives Rajnath papers to rebut 'Nehru-Babri' claim
Jairam gives Rajnath papers to rebut 'Nehru-Babri' claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave Defence Minister Rajnath Singh diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter, disputing claims that Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid with public funds.

'Shame students have to...': Trump's $1M 'Gold Card' unveiled
'Shame students have to...': Trump's $1M 'Gold Card' unveiled

Trump described the Gold Card as a "Green Card, but much better, much more powerful, a much stronger path and a path is a big deal. Have to be great people, but much stronger path", which also helps companies.

'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'
'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'

The US Representative criticised the administration's new USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, observing that Indians hold 70 per cent of these visas and saying the change directly harms workers who have long supported US innovation across...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO