Hrithik Roshan praises 'Dhurandhar', but questions its politics

10:58

Hrithik Roshan joined the the celebrities who have hailed Dhurandhar, which released in movie theatres last week.





While he praised the Aditya Dhar directorial, Hrithink disagreed with the 'politics' of the film.





'I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's a cinema,' Hrithik posted wrote on Instagram.





'I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from one as a student of cinema. Amazing.'





In another post, Hrithik expressed his anticipation for a sequel: 'Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man.'





'@RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi, what you did was phenomenal... what an ACT, brilliant!! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!'