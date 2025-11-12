HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Innocent family members must not be targeted: Mehbooba on Delhi blast probe

Wed, 12 November 2025
21:02
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called for a transparent probe into the Delhi blast, however, she expressed concern, saying that innocent family members linked to the suspects were being harassed. 

Speaking at a party event in Srinagar, Mehbooba condemned the incident and described it as heartbreaking. 

"I have no words to condemn it. Seeing lives lost and bodies scattered is simply heartbreaking," she said. 

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said such acts risk bringing stigma to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"If the reports about the involvement of Kashmiri doctors turn out to be true, it will be worrying and devastating for our people. Doctors are the cream of our society, and nothing can be more worrying for us if our intelligent people are involved," she said. 

Mehbooba urged the authorities to ensure a free, fair, and transparent investigation into the case. 

"The government should give stringent punishment to those involved in it, but those family members that you are detaining on the basis of suspicion should be treated in a certain way. Let those be questioned and investigated, but not by considering them criminals. Innocent family members must not be targeted. Crime has not been proven yet; however, families of the accused are being harassed. It is unacceptable," she said. 

Urging the government to expedite the probe, Mehbooba said that the PDP has always sought the resolution of the issue. 

"Until that happens, such acts, which should not happen, will, God forbid, keep happening. The violence should end, and Kashmir should come out of this torment." -- PTI

