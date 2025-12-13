HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat family bound for Portugal kidnapped in Libya: Officials

Sat, 13 December 2025
Share:
19:11
Photograph: Ayman al-Sahili/File Photo/Reuters
Photograph: Ayman al-Sahili/File Photo/Reuters
A couple from Gujarat's Mehsana district and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly taken hostage in Libya for a ransom of Rs 2 crore while trying to immigrate to Portugal, officials said on Saturday.

Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben and daughter Devanshi were kidnapped in the North African nation, bordering the Mediterranean Sea, en route to Portugal, where the man's brother is settled, Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said.

He said that the family from Badalpura village in the district was travelling with the help of a Portugal-based agent with the plan to settle in the European country.

The official said Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati has been informed about the incident.

The family took a flight to Dubai from Ahmedabad on November 29. From there, they were taken to Benghazi City in Libya, where they were kidnapped, Solanki said.

"Chavda's brother is settled in Portugal, and he was travelling with the help of an agent based in Portugal. The family was travelling with the intention to settle there, and the agents involved in the case are not Indians," Solanki said. 

The official said that the kidnappers have contacted the relatives of the family in Mehsana, demanding Rs 2 crore as ransom.

Collector Prajapati said that Chavda's kin approached him on Friday, and that he has informed the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs about their case.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj family bound for Portugal kidnapped in Libya
LIVE! Guj family bound for Portugal kidnapped in Libya

Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos
Messi event organiser detained in Kolkata over chaos

The police in Kolkata have arrested the organiser of the event surrounding Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's visit to the Salt Lake Stadium after chaos broke out when the superstar stayed only for a few minutes and was not visible to...

Chaos at Messi's Kolkata event sparks political slugfest
Chaos at Messi's Kolkata event sparks political slugfest

Political parties in West Bengal, including the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, have condemned the organizers of an event featuring Lionel Messi in Kolkata after it descended into chaos due to spectators' inability to properly view the...

'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'
'We Didn't Even See Messi; It Was A Total Scam'

Lionel Messi's much-hyped visit to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday lasted 22 minutes, just enough to underline everything that is wrong in Indian football and the state administration's mismanagement.

Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe
Mamata apologises to Messi, fans; orders probe

Stating that she was shocked and deeply disturbed by the 'mismanagement' at the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO