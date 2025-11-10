HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets snap 3-day decline on buying in IT stocks

Mon, 10 November 2025
16:56
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday after three straight days of losses following buying in IT and financial shares and a rally in global peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 83,535.35. 

In the intraday session, the index rallied 538.21 points, or 0.64 per cent, to hit a high of 83,754.49. The NSE Nifty advanced 82.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,574.35. During the day, it climbed 161.15 points or 0.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of 25,653.45. 

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers. Trent Ltd, Eternal, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were the laggards. -- PTI

LIVE! Cyclone Montha caused Rs 6,384 cr damage to Andhra

Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed an interstate and transnational terror module of Jaish-e-Mohamamd and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits by arresting seven persons, including two doctors, and recovering arms and ammunition,...

Phase 2 of Bihar polls tomorrow, Nitish ministers in fray

Electoral fortunes of 1,302 candidates, including over half a dozen ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed on Tuesday with 3.70 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 assembly segments in the...

Cough, chest pain... AP student dies in US 2 days later

A 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, recently graduated and seeking employment in the US, has died after suffering from a severe cough and chest pain. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support her family.

UP to make singing Vande Mataram compulsory in schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that singing 'Vande Mataram' will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of the state.

