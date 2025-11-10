Stock markets snap 3-day decline on buying in IT stocks

16:56





In the intraday session, the index rallied 538.21 points, or 0.64 per cent, to hit a high of 83,754.49. The NSE Nifty advanced 82.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,574.35. During the day, it climbed 161.15 points or 0.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of 25,653.45.





Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers. Trent Ltd, Eternal, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday after three straight days of losses following buying in IT and financial shares and a rally in global peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 83,535.35.