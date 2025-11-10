Kerala govt appoints K Jayakumar as TDB president

18:19

Former Kerala chief secretary K Jayakumar





According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the term of the outgoing Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, will expire on November 13.





"The council of ministers has nominated K Jayakumar, retired IAS officer, as the president of the board from November 14," the notification said.





He will serve as the TDB president for a period of two years from November 14, 2025, it added.





Jayakumar had earlier served as Devaswom Special Commissioner at Sabarimala for a year during his tenure in government service.





After retiring as Kerala chief secretary, he also served as the founding vice-chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.





The government appointed the former bureaucrat to the top post of the temple body amid a political row over the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple.





Jayakumar has already said that his "immediate concern" would be to ensure the smooth conduct of the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.





The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on November 17. -- PTI

