India, Russia to ink pact to open jobs for skilled workers

Mon, 10 November 2025
18:39
India and Russia are expected to sign a bilateral mobility agreement during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in the first week of December. 

This accord will establish a framework for legal migration, protection of workers' rights and expansion of skilled Indian manpower in Russia as the post-Communist nation is feeling an acute shortage of qualified and skilled workers in its expanding economy. 

According to reports, the agreement will ensure legal protection for existing Indian workers and open pathways for thousands of new professionals in industries such as construction, textiles, engineering and electronics. 

By the end of the year, over 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be officially employed across Russia under the quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour. 

The Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA) has welcomed the forthcoming India-Russia Mobility Agreement and considers this initiative a strategic milestone in expanding India-Russia relations. 

India has one of the world's most dynamic and skilled workforce and Russia is undergoing a major industrial transformation. 

This agreement creates a win-win opportunity for both sides providing skilled manpower for Russia's economy while ensuring secure and dignified employment for Indian professionals, said IBA president Sammy Manoj Kotwani. -- PTI

