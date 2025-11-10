College student killed as speeding BMW hits two-wheeler in Gujarat

17:35





The police have arrested the BMW driver, son of a local businessman, in connection with the accident that occurred on the Kalavad Road at around 2 am, an official from the Rajkot (taluka) police station said.





He said the victim, Abhishek Nathani, a student at an engineering college, was killed on the spot, and the impact left the front portion of the vehicle completely mangled.





"The SUV hit the two-wheeler, which was trying to cross the road and dragged it nearly 200 feet. The impact of the crash was such that the front of the vehicle was mangled, and the victim died on the spot," sub-inspector PJ Parmar said.





The driver, Atman Patel (26), escaped unhurt and was later arrested, he said.





The accident was captured on CCTV, and a probe is underway, the official said. -- PTI

