Actress Anupama takes legal action against TN woman for circulating photos

Sun, 09 November 2025
18:44
Actress Anupama Parameswaran/Image courtesy Instagram
Actress Anupama Parameswaran on Sunday said she has initiated legal action against a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu for allegedly circulating morphed pictures of her and making baseless allegations on social media. 

She announced the decision through her Instagram account. 

According to Parameswaran, she recently came across an Instagram profile that was sharing "extremely inappropriate and false content" about her and her family while tagging her friends and co-actors. 

"The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegationsit was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online," she said. 

She added that further investigation revealed the same individual had created multiple fake accounts to spread similar false claims against her. Parameswaran said she subsequently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala. 

"Their response was prompt and efficient, and with their assistance, the person behind these activities was identified," she said. 

The accused turned out to be a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu. 

"Considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind," Parameswaran said. 

She emphasised that owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred against others. -- PTI

