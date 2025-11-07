HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty tumble 500 points in early trade

Fri, 07 November 2025
10:09
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 631.93 points to 82,679.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 184.55 points to 25,325.15. 

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the biggest laggards. However, ITC, ICICI Bank, Eternal and Power Grid were among the gainers. 

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded sharply lower. Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally down. US markets ended significantly lower on Thursday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday, however, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,283.91 crore, according to exchange data. "A significant feature of the present market trend is that despite the DIIs buying far more than what the FIIs are selling (Rs 5,283 crore DII buying vs Rs 3,263 crore FII selling yesterday) the market continues to drift down. The huge shorting by FIIs are overpowering the DII and investor buying in the market. -- PTI

LIVE! Vande Mataram will instill new energy in Indians: PM

Snag hits Delhi airport's ATC, over 100 flights delayed

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

'My friend Modi wants me': Trump likely to visit India

Former US President Donald Trump indicated a potential visit to India in 2025 and reiterated his claim of using tariffs to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'

'Without our support Nitish Kumar wouldn't have become chief minister.''After the government was formed we became ministers, but our agenda remained the same: Amit Shah had promised reservation for Nishads.''He wouldn't listen, so we...

Won't tolerate: Ajit Pawar on 'land scam' involving son

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has no connection with the alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar.

