HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Removing Vande Mataram verses sowed seeds of Partition: PM

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
12:17
image
In an apparent attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said important stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram' were dropped in 1937 which sowed the seeds of partition and asserted that such a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country. 

Modi made the comments while inaugurating the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram' to mark 150 years of the national song. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. 

"Vande Mataram became voice of India's freedom struggle, it expressed feelings of every Indian. Unfortunately, in 1937, important stanzas of Vande Mataram..its soul was removed. The division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of partition. Today's generation needs to know that why was this injustice done with this 'maha mantra' of nation building..this divisive mindset is still a challenge for the country," he said. 

Noting that Vande Mataram is relevant in every era, the prime minister, in an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, said, "When the enemy dared to attack our security and honour using terrorism, world saw that India knows how to take the form of Durga". 

The prime minister said as the country marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, it give us new inspiration and fills people of the country with new energy. "Vande Mataram is a word, a mantra, an energy, a dream, a resolve. It is the devotion to Mother India, the worship of Mother India. It connects us to our history and gives our future new courage. There is no resolve that cannot be achieved, no goal that we Indians cannot accomplish. We have to build a nation which is at the top on basis of knowledge, science and technology," he said. The programme marks the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity. The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875. The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath". PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...
LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...

Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father
Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father

The Supreme Court has told the 91-year-old father of the pilot who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that his son is not to be blamed for the accident and he should not carry the burden on himself.

Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks
Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire, testing the fragile peace between the two sides as officials from both countries held talks in Turkiye to find a lasting solution to cross-border militancy.

MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops
MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops

The Madhya Pradesh Police training wing has directed all its centres to hold Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for recruits, aiming to help them lead a 'righteous' life. This follows a similar directive for Ramcharitmanas recitals.

'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'
'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'

'Without our support Nitish Kumar wouldn't have become chief minister.''After the government was formed we became ministers, but our agenda remained the same: Amit Shah had promised reservation for Nishads.''He wouldn't listen, so we...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO