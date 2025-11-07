'Gemini Will Proactively Analyse, Summarise Maps'

10:24





This feature will soon start rolling out in India, said Lalitha Ramani, general manager for Google Maps in India.





The integration of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot will also help users obtain other crucial details, such as possible parking availability at a particular destination, local tips and suggestions from users who frequently visit the place, the company said in a blog post.





'Gemini will proactively analyse and summarise Maps reviews and web content to give you the most helpful, pointed and practical tips about a place while you check it out on Maps -- before you even head there,' the firm said.





Apart from this, Google Maps will also roll out a proactive traffic alert feature, which will automatically notify users of major traffic disruptions or delays on the road ahead, along with the estimated time that will be added to their commute, Google said.





Furthermore, Google will also roll out an accident-prone area warning for India, which will visually and audibly alert users as they approach such areas, allowing them to slow down in time.





'While navigating, Maps will display the official speed limit for your road -- right next to the speedometer in the app -- helping you drive with more confidence,' Google said.





For two-wheelers, Google Maps will roll out clearer, hands-free audio guidance, especially for flyovers and other road diversions.





-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

