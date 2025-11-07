HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI-171 pilot not to be blamed: SC tells Sabharwal's father

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
11:49
Pushkaraj Sabharwal at his son's funeral
Pushkaraj Sabharwal at his son's funeral
The Supreme Court seeks replies of Centre, DGCA on the plea of the father of the pilot killed in the Air India-171 crash for an independent probe. "Pilot is not to be blamed, you should not carry burden on yourself," the SC tells the 91-year-old father of the pilot killed in the AI-171 plane crash. "There is no insinuation against the pilot even in the preliminary probe report," the court tells the father of the pilot. 

The father of the Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was commanding the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, had moved the Supreme Court, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), seeking a judicially monitored probe into the accident.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...
LIVE! Prashant Kishor on record turnout: X factor is...

Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father
Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father

The Supreme Court has told the 91-year-old father of the pilot who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that his son is not to be blamed for the accident and he should not carry the burden on himself.

Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks
Pak-Afghan forces exchange fire amid peace talks

Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire, testing the fragile peace between the two sides as officials from both countries held talks in Turkiye to find a lasting solution to cross-border militancy.

MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops
MP mandates Bhagavad Gita sessions for trainee cops

The Madhya Pradesh Police training wing has directed all its centres to hold Bhagavad Gita recital sessions for recruits, aiming to help them lead a 'righteous' life. This follows a similar directive for Ramcharitmanas recitals.

'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'
'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'

'Without our support Nitish Kumar wouldn't have become chief minister.''After the government was formed we became ministers, but our agenda remained the same: Amit Shah had promised reservation for Nishads.''He wouldn't listen, so we...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO