AI-171 pilot not to be blamed: SC tells Sabharwal's father

The Supreme Court seeks replies of Centre, DGCA on the plea of the father of the pilot killed in the Air India-171 crash for an independent probe. "Pilot is not to be blamed, you should not carry burden on yourself," the SC tells the 91-year-old father of the pilot killed in the AI-171 plane crash. "There is no insinuation against the pilot even in the preliminary probe report," the court tells the father of the pilot.
The father of the Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was commanding the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, had moved the Supreme Court, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), seeking a judicially monitored probe into the accident.