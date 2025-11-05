HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamdani's four words for Trump: 'Turn the volume up'

Wed, 05 November 2025
10:30
"Future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty," Zohran Mamdani tells a roaring crowd which welcomed him chanting, 'Zohran, Zohran!'

The New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he had four words for President Donald Trump: 'Turn the volume up.'

During his victory speech, Mamdani promised to "usher in a generation of change' rejecting the president's politics.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said.

"It is a mandate for change. We will fight for you; because we are you," Zohran Mamdani tells the people of New York. 

"My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," referring to his opponent Andrew Cuomo in his victory speech. "Tonight we have spoken in a clear voice," Mamdani said.

He asserted that "hope is alive' and that his projected win is proof of it. "While we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together. Hope over tyranny, hope over big money and small ideas, hope over despair," he said. "Today we have spoken in a clear voice; hope is alive."

I will wake each morning with a singular purpose: to make this city better for you than it was the day before," says Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the Mayor of New York City, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to hold the position. He defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

His victory means that his party will have to learn from him, because after the rise of Donald Trump, the Democrats have been in disarray.They have had no real answer to the Trump phenomenon and Zohran, with his emphatic and clear...

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump feels "very positive and strongly" about the future of India-US relationship.

The incidents sparked massive public outrage across Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed talukas, where leopard attacks have escalated sharply.

