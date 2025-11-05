Mamdani's four words for Trump: 'Turn the volume up'





During his victory speech, Mamdani promised to "usher in a generation of change' rejecting the president's politics.





"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said.





"It is a mandate for change. We will fight for you; because we are you," Zohran Mamdani tells the people of New York.





"My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," referring to his opponent Andrew Cuomo in his victory speech. "Tonight we have spoken in a clear voice," Mamdani said.





He asserted that "hope is alive' and that his projected win is proof of it. "While we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together. Hope over tyranny, hope over big money and small ideas, hope over despair," he said. "Today we have spoken in a clear voice; hope is alive."

The New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he had four words for President Donald Trump: 'Turn the volume up.'