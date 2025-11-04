HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wife of doctor accused in cough syrup deaths arrested

Tue, 04 November 2025
11:46
The SIT investigating the cough syrup tragedy that claimed the lives of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh has arrested the wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni, an official said on Tuesday. 

Chhindwara-based Dr Soni, who allegedly prescribed the contaminated cough syrup 'Coldrif' to most of the ailing kids, was arrested last month for alleged negligence in connection with the child deaths due to kidney failure. His wife Jyoti Soni, another accused in the case, was arrested from her residence in Parasia town of Chhindwara district on Monday night, Sub Divisional Office of Police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Jitendra Jaat said. 

She is the proprietor of a medical shop from where the cough syrup was sold to several victims, the official said. So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the cough syrup tragedy, he added.

Following the child deaths, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the licence of the cough syrup manufacturing company, Sresan Pharma. Those arrested include Sresan Pharma's owner G Ranganathan, medical representative Satish Verma, chemist K Maheshwari, wholesaler Rajesh Soni and medical store pharmacist Sourabh Jain. 

As many as 24 children from MP, mostly under the age of 5, died due to suspected kidney failure after they were administered Coldrif cough syrup. At least three children died after consuming the cough syrup in neighbouring Rajasthan. -- PTI

