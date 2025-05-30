Under RJD-Cong dalits not allowed to enter banks: PM

12:43





"It is necessary for the people of Bihar to remain cautious of the lies and deceit of Jungle Raj in future as well.





"Those who cheated Bihar the most, under whose rule the poor and deprived had to leave Bihar, today the same people are telling lies of social justice. For decades, the Dalits, backwards classes, and tribals did not even have toilets... They were not even allowed to enter banks. Was this plight, pain, and suffering of the people of Bihar the social justice of Congress and RJD?





"Congress and RJD used to bring foreigners to Bihar to show them the poverty in the state. Now, when Dalits, the deprived and the backwards society, have left Congress because of its sins, they are remembering social justice to save their existence. The country saw a new dawn of social justice in the era of NDA.





"When industrialisation happens in a state, people do not have to migrate for work. Farmers also get new options. Our government is continuously working to increase the income of the farmers of Bihar. We gave the GI tag to Bihar's Makhana (foxnut), which has benefited the Makhana farmers a lot... Just two-three days ago, the Cabinet approved the increase in MSP of 14 crops, including paddy for the Kharif season."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karakat, Bihar: "The condition of railways in Bihar is also changing rapidly. These development works could have been done earlier as well. But those who were responsible for modernising railways in Bihar looted the lands of the poor. These were their methods of social change: looting the poor and taking advantage of their helplessness.