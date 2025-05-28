Will give proof against Gogoi, wife on...: Sarma

18:07

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reiterated his accusation against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of involvement in "anti-India activities," claiming possession of documents linking Gogois wife to Indian intelligence leaks.



Sarma promised to reveal more on September 10.



"Whatever he (Gaurav Gogoi) has revealed is only 10 per cent. He and his wife are deeply involved in anti-India activities. His son was born in India and later got British citizenship. He surrendered his son's Indian passport...There are very serious allegations. I have documents to prove his wife's involvement in collecting Indian Intelligence input. I will reveal details on September 10," Sarma said.



Gogoi dismissed the allegations as 'C-grade Bollywood drama,' confirming a one-time Pakistan visit in 2013 and defending his wife's climate change work in South Asia.



Questioning Bharatiya Janata Party's inaction over 11 years, he alleged political motives behind the claims.



Sarma responded on X, asserting that Gogoi's admission was 'just the beginning' of deeper revelations. -- ANI