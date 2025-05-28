US is using every tool to vet anyone coming in

09:28





The Trump administration is weighing requiring all foreign students applying to study in the United States to undergo social media vetting, a news report in Politico said. In preparation for such required vetting, the administration is ordering US embassies and consular sections to pause scheduling new interviews for such student visa applicants, the report said.





State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in her briefing on Tuesday, was asked about a possible decision by the Trump administration that will require all foreign students to undergo social media vetting. "Well, if you're discussing that, that's something that has not been discussed publicly. It would have to be leaked material if it exists. What I can remind everyone of, which we've discussed for months here, is that we use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in who wants to come into this country, and in order to do so has to apply for a visa to gain access to our nation," Bruce said.





"So we every sovereign country has a right to know who is trying to come in, why they want to come in, who they are, what they've been doing, and at least hopefully within that framework, determine what they will be doing while they're here. So that's nothing new, and we will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that's coming here, whether they are students or otherwise," she said.





The Politico report report cited a cable dated May 27 signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that said effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.





The cable referred to the State Department's shorthand for separate telegram. Responding to a question on the issue, Bruce further stated that the administration would not discuss individual visa cases or the nature of the choices made regarding individuals. -- PTI

