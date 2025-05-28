HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Kanimozhi-led delegation in Greece to underscore India's resolve against terrorism

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
00:29
image
An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrived in Greece as part of India's diplomatic outreach to underscore its commitment to counter-terrorism. 

The delegation reached here from Slovenia, where it called on senior officials and emphasised India's "new normal" of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism. 

"An all-party delegation led by Member of Parliament @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Athens, Greece, underscoring the nation's commitment to counter-terrorism," the Indian embassy in Athens said in a post on X. 

Pictures uploaded by the embassy showed the delegation being received by India's Ambassador to Greece Rudrendra Tandon. 

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror. 

This delegation arrived here after concluding its visit to Slovenia and Russia, where it held wide-ranging discussions to brief the stakeholders on Operation Sindoor. 

The group, which includes Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, is also scheduled to travel to Latvia and Spain for the global outreach programme. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected Covid patient dies during treatment in Agra
LIVE! Suspected Covid patient dies during treatment in Agra

India braces for above-normal June rains: IMD
India braces for above-normal June rains: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall across India in June, with most parts of the country likely to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. The IMD also anticipates above-normal...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea against Waqf Act
SC seeks Centre's response on plea against Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India has sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995. The petition argues that the Act gives undue favor to waqf...

26/11 accused Rana seeks court nod to talk to family
26/11 accused Rana seeks court nod to talk to family

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a jailed accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has moved a court in New Delhi seeking permission to speak to his family. The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody...

Why Pakistan Was Desperate For Ceasefire
Why Pakistan Was Desperate For Ceasefire

'The devastating Indian Air Force strikes on the night of May 9-10 exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities.''If these had continued, it would have further degraded Pakistan's ability to continue with air operations.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD