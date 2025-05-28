Industrial output growth slips to 2.7% in April

18:44

India's industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025 due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.





The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.2 per cent in April 2024, the data showed.





The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards industrial production growth for March to 3.9 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3 per cent released last month.





The IIP growth was 2.7 in February also.





The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slightly decelerated to 3.4 per cent in April 2025 from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago month. -- PTI