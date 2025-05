15:57





Omar Abdullah on Tuesday held a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, which was shaken by a deadly terror attack last month, to give a clear message that the government will not be "intimidated by cowardly acts of terror".

J-K CM Omar Abdullah shares this picture from Pahalgam writing, "In Pahalgam to chair a cabinet meeting. We came to express solidarity with the local population. We've also come to thank all the tourists who are slowly making their way back to Kashmir & to Pahalgam."