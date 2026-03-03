HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flights from Dubai resume to India amid Iran conflict

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
08:26
image
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.

Emirates flight EK 500 arrived in Mumbai amid tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Ajay, a passenger on board the flight, recounted the tense situation in Dubai. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We had a flight to the USA from Dubai. When it didn't take off, we thought there might be some issues with the flight. After 7-8 hours, we were told that a war had broken out," he said.

He added that the airline arranged accommodation for stranded travellers. 

"Buses from Emirates came and took all the passengers to the hotels. As soon as we came to know that the flight to Mumbai would leave, we immediately contacted them and came here. Slowly, the situation is getting controlled there," Ajay said.

In a similar development, the first flight from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday night, bringing back passengers affected by the disruption in air travel services.

A traveller who had been stranded in Abu Dhabi praised the arrangements made by Etihad Airways. 

Speaking to ANI, the passenger said, "Once we got stuck in the Abu Dhabi airport, Etihad Airways took good care of us. They booked the hotels for all the passengers whose flights were cancelled."

Meanwhile, another Emirates flight from Dubai to Bengaluru departed on Monday night, as operations at Dubai airports began to partially resume. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations
LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations

India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia
India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia

In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had deployed additional squadrons of the Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems, which could not do much against the Indian aircraft when they brought down multiple terror targets inside Pakistan.

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO