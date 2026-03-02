HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
00:23
File image
File image
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports across the country to urgently compile and submit detailed reports on the current aviation fuel status at international airports, sources said.

According to sources, AAI has asked airports to furnish specific details, including the current available stock of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, the date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.

The directive comes at a time when global oil markets are witnessing volatility after the United States carried out military strikes on major producing nations Iran and Venezuela.

The move assumes significance after the United States launched joint military strikes with Israel on Iran, targeting key military and strategic installations. 

The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions in West Asia. 

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple countries in the region, leading to widespread airspace closures and impacting global aviation routes.

Despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports
LIVE! AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO