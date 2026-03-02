AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports

00:23







According to sources, AAI has asked airports to furnish specific details, including the current available stock of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, the date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.





The directive comes at a time when global oil markets are witnessing volatility after the United States carried out military strikes on major producing nations Iran and Venezuela.





The move assumes significance after the United States launched joint military strikes with Israel on Iran, targeting key military and strategic installations.





The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions in West Asia.





In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple countries in the region, leading to widespread airspace closures and impacting global aviation routes.





Despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East. -- ANI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports across the country to urgently compile and submit detailed reports on the current aviation fuel status at international airports, sources said.