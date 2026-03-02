HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kantara mimicking: HC extends relief to actor Ranveer Singh till Mar 9

Tue, 03 March 2026
The Karnataka high court on Monday extended the interim relief given to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh till March 9, in a case related to mimicking a character from the movie, Kantara Chapter-1, and allegedly mocking a deity. 

The actor had approached the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR against him for mimicking Rishab Shetty's role as 'Chavunda' deity in the movie. 

While mimicking, Singh had called the deity a "ghost". 

The actor was asked to appear before the court in person on Monday. 

Appearing on behalf of the actor, his counsel Sajjan Poovayya said Singh was stuck in London and was unable to reach Bengaluru due to the conflict in West Asia. 

The complainant, who is a lawyer, alleged that his religious sentiments were hurt by calling the deity a ghost. 

On the directions of a local court, the police registered a case against the actor. 

The high court on February 24 granted interim relief to the actor with directions to the police not to take any coercive steps against him. -- PTI

