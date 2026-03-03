Deceased Iran supreme leader Khamenei's wife dies





The Times of Israel noted that Mansoureh Khojasteh (78), went into a coma since Saturday's strikes, adding that they married in 1964.





This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following February 28 US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.





Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. -- ANI

Press TV said that Khamenei's wife was injured in the US-Israeli attack and later died from those injuries.