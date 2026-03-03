HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Deceased Iran supreme leader Khamenei's wife dies

Tue, 03 March 2026
08:30
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/File image
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/File image
The wife of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after her husband was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state television, as quoted by The Hill. 

Press TV said that Khamenei's wife was injured in the US-Israeli attack and later died from those injuries. 

The Times of Israel noted that Mansoureh Khojasteh (78), went into a coma since Saturday's strikes, adding that they married in 1964. 

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following February 28 US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. 

Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations
LIVE! US urges Americans to leave 12 Middle East nations

India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia
India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia

In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had deployed additional squadrons of the Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems, which could not do much against the Indian aircraft when they brought down multiple terror targets inside Pakistan.

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

China has denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East and joint US-Israeli airstrikes.

