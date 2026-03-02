HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B Tech student sexually assaulted by batchmate in Hyderabad

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
00:25
image
An engineering student here was allegedly sexually assaulted by her batchmate, the police said on Monday. 

The collegemate was accused of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to share the private photographs after she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship. 

A friend of the batchmate also threatened and harassed the victim over the photos, the police said. 

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Bachupally police station and the batchmate was taken into custody on Monday, the police said. 

Further investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports
LIVE! AAI directs all airports to submit aviation fuel status reports

Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys
Khamenei killing: 14 hurt in J-K protests; curbs on convoys

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
Putin, UAE Prez call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO