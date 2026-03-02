B Tech student sexually assaulted by batchmate in Hyderabad

00:25





The collegemate was accused of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to share the private photographs after she expressed her unwillingness to continue their relationship.





A friend of the batchmate also threatened and harassed the victim over the photos, the police said.





Based on the complaint filed by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Bachupally police station and the batchmate was taken into custody on Monday, the police said.





Further investigation is on. -- PTI

An engineering student here was allegedly sexually assaulted by her batchmate, the police said on Monday.