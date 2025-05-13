HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will Modi do what Vajpayee did after Kargil, asks Cong

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
11:20
image
The Congress on Tuesday said its repeated demands for a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament assume even greater urgency and importance in light of the statements from Washington DC. 

The opposition party also asked whether the Modi government will conduct an exercise similar to the Vajpayee government that set up the Kargil Review Committee on July 29, 1999, three days after the Kargil War ended. "Three days after the Kargil War ended, the Vajpayee Government set up the Kargil Review Committee on July 29 1999. Its report was tabled in Parliament on February 23, 2000 although sections of it have remained classified - as indeed they must," Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. 

The Committee was chaired by India's strategic affairs guru K. Subrahmanyam, whose son is now India's External Affairs Minister, he said.

"Will the Modi Govt now conduct a similar exercise on Pahalgam, notwithstanding the NIA probe?" Ramesh said. "Given the statements from Washington DC, the INC's repeated demands for an all-party meeting TO BE CHAIRED BY THE PM himself and for a special session of Parliament - which is now scheduled to meet at least two and a half months from now - assume even greater urgency and importance," he said on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 20L reward for information on Pahalgam terrorists
LIVE! Rs 20L reward for information on Pahalgam terrorists

Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway
Terrorists holed up in J-K's Shopian, encounter underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

No hostile design...: Gen Munir's 1st remark after ceasefire
No hostile design...: Gen Munir's 1st remark after ceasefire

Munir said that the entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces.

Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...

'India has gone some way to meeting its objectives because it has established a deterrent value that Pakistan will have to take into account when it plans future terrorist attacks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD