Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7

18:03

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay scheduled to take the oath of office as the state's new Chief Minister on May 7, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai.





In an unprecedented election results, Vijay's TVK dismantled Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and won 108 seats out of the 234-member legislature.





To form the government, the TVK is expected to seek support from other parties, including the Congress, the PMK, Left parties, or the VCK.