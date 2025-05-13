Govt will provide compensation: Omar

14:58

A house destroyed in Pak shelling in Rajouri





"By God's grace, we haven't lost any lives here, but of course, there is a loss of public property like houses, shops, and Madrasa. The District Collector is with us. They will do the damage assessment. The assessment will be completed by today or tomorrow, and then the government will give compensation to the people accordingly. The immunity bunkers were made, but we didn't need them for a long time. And, we will try to build individual bunkers around border and LoC areas," J-K CM told reporters.





Earlier in the day, J-K CM Omar Abdullah visited the Pakistani shelling-affected areas in Kupwara.





"Visited the shelling-affected areas of Tangdhar and met families who have shown remarkable courage amidst deep pain. Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope," the Office of J-K CM posted on X.

