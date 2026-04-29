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Air India pilot on scheduled rest in Bali dies of heart attack

Wed, 29 April 2026
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Representational image
Representational image
An Air India pilot, who was on scheduled rest, died in Bali after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.

The first officer, who was nearly 40 years old, operated a flight from Delhi to Bali on Tuesday, according to an airline official.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the first officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel.

"He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved," the spokesperson said.

Air India is deeply saddened by the death of the pilot, the spokesperson said, and added that the airline was in close contact with the family and was extending all possible support.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

The airline official said the pilot had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements only a few months ago.

There was no known pre-existing medical condition, the official said, and added that the pilot had been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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