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Maharashtra announces AI policy

Wed, 29 April 2026
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The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence Policy 2026 which envisages an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the sector and creation of 1.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The government proposes to establish six AI Excellence Centres and five AI Innovation Cities under the policy, said an official statement.

The policy puts emphasis on building AI infrastructure in the state, it said.

Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Ashish Shelar said the primary objective of the policy is large-scale employment generation.

Two lakh youth be trained in artificial intelligence technologies to build a skilled workforce aligned with emerging technological demands, he said in a statement.

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