Tribal man forced to walk back 3km to rebury sister's body

15:50

Ahead of an administrative inquiry into the incident involving a man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Odisha's Keonjhar district as proof of death to withdraw money, the BJD on Wednesday alleged that Jeetu Munda was made to walk 3 km to the village graveyard to re-bury the remains.



The allegation was made by Ghasipura MLA and former minister Badri Narayan Patra, who visited Dianali village under Patana block in Keonjhar district and met Munda (50) at his residence earlier in the day.



Patra led a BJD fact-finding team that expressed concern over the "cruelty" meted out to the tribal man.



"There are several instances where Munda faced inhuman treatment from the bank and local administration. Before bringing his sister's skeleton to the bank on April 27, he had approached the authorities to release money from her account when she was bedridden. The bank authorities did not cooperate. The family had deposited Rs 19,300 after selling cattle. Munda was allegedly told to bring his ailing sister to the bank," Patra told reporters.



He further alleged that after the matter came to light and police intervened, Munda was asked to take the skeleton back to the graveyard from where it was exhumed.



Patra said, "When the matter was highlighted, and police intervened, Munda was asked to take the skeleton back to the graveyard from where it was exhumed. He again carried the corpse on his shoulder and walked 3 km when police personnel were following him in a jeep."



Expressing concern, the 82-year-old six-time MLA said the episode reflected a "cruel and shameful" situation and questioned why authorities could not arrange transport for the remains.



The BJD also posted on X, saying the incident had "shamed and condemned the state" and blamed administrative failure for rising atrocities against tribals.



The shocking video clip of Munda carrying the remains of his sister from Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.



Patra said the people were not watchful when Jeetu carried the corpse to the bank, but many videographed the incident when he walked down to the graveyard with the remains.



In a post on X, the BJD said, "The incident of a tribal man from Kendujhar arriving at a bank with his sister's skeleton has shamed and condemned the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi cannot deliver justice to the tribals. Administrative failure in the region is responsible for this incident. After the BJP government came to power, atrocities against tribals have increased."