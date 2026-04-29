Doing business in daughter's name: TMC tells RG Kar doc's mom

14:53

BJP candidate from Panihati and the RG Kar doctor's mother, Ratna Debnath

West Bengal's Panihati Assembly constituency on Wednesday saw increased political tension after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, also mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, alleged that she was targeted and threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during voting.



Speaking to ANI, Ratna Debnath alleged that she was abused and intimidated, claiming that attempts were made to attack her during her visit to a polling area.



"TMC goons who tried to attack me were using abusive language. They said I was doing business in my daughter's name. They misbehaved with me and said that they would see me on 4th May. I complained to the police and demanded their arrest, but the police asked me to leave the spot. I asked them to allow my Chief Election Agent to be with me, but they did not allow it. After I complained at the police station, they came and removed all the TMC workers who were present there," she said.



Further, RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's father, Sekharranjan Debnath, also alleged that they were confronted and intimidated by a group of motorcycle-borne individuals.



"TMC goons on a motorbike were present on the way as we were passing. They also sloganeered at us. They brought many more TMC goons with them and tried to attack us. Police didn't remove them (TMC workers) but asked us to go away from the spot. They are doing all this because they are scared of us," he told ANI.