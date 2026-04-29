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My mother thought Charles was cute, gushes Trump

Wed, 29 April 2026
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15:10
Pic: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
Pic: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
Even as US President Donald Trump spoke of his mother's 'crush' on King Charles III, and spoke of the UK-like weather, the simmering tension was quite visible between the leaders, comparable to that between the nations.

The Royal Couple were in the US on a formal visit that began Tuesday (local time) when Trump said he was "jealous" of the King's excellent speech in the greeting ceremony.

While Trump mostly stuck to the conventional speech, he said, "Thank you very much, everybody. What a beautiful British day this is. And it really is. Your Majesties, members of the British delegation, friends, service members, and distinguished guests, welcome to the beautiful White House. It is a great honour to have you. Melania and I will never forget the spectacular honour Your Majesties showed us during our extraordinary visit to Windsor Castle last September. Now it is our tremendous privilege to host you. You're going to have a wonderful short stay, but a stay nevertheless," he said.

"Then you're going over to Congress, and you're going to make a speech that's going to make everybody very envious of that beautiful accent of yours. Very elegant. He's a very elegant man," the US President said.

Trump revealed that his mother had a 'crush' on the King and was very fond of Queen Elizabeth.

"My mother, I just see it so clearly, she loved the Royal Family and she loved the Queen. Anytime the Queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television and she'd say, "Look, Donald, look how beautiful that is." She really did love the family. But I also remember her saying very clearly, "Charles, look. Young Charles, he's so cute." My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing--I wonder what she's thinking right now," he said.

While both leaders heaped poetic praises on each other, King Charles rebuffed Trump's earlier criticisms by speaking about NATO and the Royal Navy.

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