Caller held for inquiring about naval assets

17:56

A suspicious phone call made from a civilian number inquiring about sensitive naval assets has prompted a swift security response at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.





Police said on Monday that a 31-year-old man from Kozhikode has been arrested in connection with the incident.





The incident occurred on May 9, when the call was received at the Naval Base, raising immediate red flags.





The Navy's internal security mechanism promptly flagged the incident and brought it to the attention of concerned intelligence agencies, a Defence release said in Kochi on Monday.





Following initial assessments, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Harbour Police Station, Kochi.





"The suspected person has been tracked to be a civilian and the Southern Naval Command is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities on this incident," it said.





The Indian Navy reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to operational security and vigilance.





"The Indian Navy remains ever vigilant against subversive and espionage activities carried out by adversarial elements to obtain sensitive information. Maintaining a high level of preparedness, the Indian Navy is committed to highest standards of operational security in national interest," it added. --PTI

