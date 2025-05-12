HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Caller held for inquiring about naval assets

Mon, 12 May 2025
A suspicious phone call made from a civilian number inquiring about sensitive naval assets has prompted a swift security response at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

Police said on Monday that a 31-year-old man from Kozhikode has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on May 9, when the call was received at the Naval Base, raising immediate red flags.

The Navy's internal security mechanism promptly flagged the incident and brought it to the attention of concerned intelligence agencies, a Defence release said in Kochi on Monday.

Following initial assessments, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Harbour Police Station, Kochi.

"The suspected person has been tracked to be a civilian and the Southern Naval Command is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities on this incident," it said.

The Indian Navy reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to operational security and vigilance.

"The Indian Navy remains ever vigilant against subversive and espionage activities carried out by adversarial elements to obtain sensitive information. Maintaining a high level of preparedness, the Indian Navy is committed to highest standards of operational security in national interest," it added.   --PTI

LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan hold talks on ceasefire
LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan hold talks on ceasefire

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

China denies sending military supplies to Pakistan
China denies sending military supplies to Pakistan

The Chinese military on Monday denied reports that its largest military cargo plane has carried arms supplies to Pakistan and warned legal action against those spreading such rumours.

'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'
'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'

'It brings precarious peace because the red lines have shifted.'The next Pahalgam attack would mean a full scale war.'

'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'
'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'

'Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice'

